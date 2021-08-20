No need to carry physical copy of driving license, RC in Delhi. Here's why

Motorists in Delhi can show their documents via two authorised platforms when asked for by the traffic police and the transport department

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Delhi govt has released a new statement confirming that drivers in the national capital don't need to carry a physical copy of their driving license and vehicle registration certificate (RC) if they have these documents stored in the Digi-locker platform, or m-Parivahan mobile app. The motorists can show their documents via these platforms when asked for by the traffic police and the transport department.

According to a recent notice that was issued by the transport department of Delhi govt, driving license and registration certificate, available in digital form on the Digi-locker platform, or the m-Parivahan mobile app, are valid documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The statement mentions that the documents stored in these two platforms will be legally recognised and will be at par with the certificates issued by the transport department. DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform that is used for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.

"The Traffic Police and Enforcement Wing of Transport Department duly accept the electronic form of driving license and registration certificate if shown in the Digilocker and m-Parivahan app," the notice said.

While a soft copy stored on Digilocker and m-Parivahan app may be legally valid, the same cannot be said for a soft copy simply stored on a device. Soft copy of the driving license and registration certificate maintained in any other form is not acceptable as original record, according to the statement released by the state government.

The notice mentioned that the electronic record of driving license and registration certificate available on Digi-locker, or m-Parivahan, is also recognised at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.