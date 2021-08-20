Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >No need to carry physical copy of driving license, RC in Delhi. Here's why

No need to carry physical copy of driving license, RC in Delhi. Here's why

Premium
Delhi govt released a statement confirming that the documents can be saved in Digi-Locker or m-Parivahan mobile app
1 min read . 04:48 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Motorists in Delhi can show their documents via two authorised platforms when asked for by the traffic police and the transport department

New Delhi: Delhi govt has released a new statement confirming that drivers in the national capital don't need to carry a physical copy of their driving license and vehicle registration certificate (RC) if they have these documents stored in the Digi-locker platform, or m-Parivahan mobile app. The motorists can show their documents via these platforms when asked for by the traffic police and the transport department.

New Delhi: Delhi govt has released a new statement confirming that drivers in the national capital don't need to carry a physical copy of their driving license and vehicle registration certificate (RC) if they have these documents stored in the Digi-locker platform, or m-Parivahan mobile app. The motorists can show their documents via these platforms when asked for by the traffic police and the transport department.

Also read: Get driving license (DL) without a test at RTOs from today. These are the rules

Also read: Get driving license (DL) without a test at RTOs from today. These are the rules

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to a recent notice that was issued by the transport department of Delhi govt, driving license and registration certificate, available in digital form on the Digi-locker platform, or the m-Parivahan mobile app, are valid documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The statement mentions that the documents stored in these two platforms will be legally recognised and will be at par with the certificates issued by the transport department. DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform that is used for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.

"The Traffic Police and Enforcement Wing of Transport Department duly accept the electronic form of driving license and registration certificate if shown in the Digilocker and m-Parivahan app," the notice said.

While a soft copy stored on Digilocker and m-Parivahan app may be legally valid, the same cannot be said for a soft copy simply stored on a device. Soft copy of the driving license and registration certificate maintained in any other form is not acceptable as original record, according to the statement released by the state government.

The notice mentioned that the electronic record of driving license and registration certificate available on Digi-locker, or m-Parivahan, is also recognised at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!