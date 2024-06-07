No one wants a new car now. Here’s why.

For some the risk is the potential for eyes-off-the-road distraction. For others it’s an ineffable loss of affinity and connection, a charisma gap widening between analog and computerized automobiles. Speaking “as one of those grumpy old guys," wrote Brock Yates Jr., organizer of the annual One Lap of America road race, “new vehicles are overladen with intrusive nannies and technologies designed for the lowest level of unskilled and distracted drivers, which sadly, seems to me most drivers we share the highways with."