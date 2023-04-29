No. Tata Motors did not mock MG Comet EV, calls viral image ‘distasteful’

MG Motor India recently unveiled its MG Comet EV in India. The electric car comes with a starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned in the entry-level EV segment. MG Comet EV competes against the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

Days after the launch, a promotional image believed to be released by Tata Motors went viral on the internet. The alleged Tata Motors promotional image showed a Tata Tiago EV standing next to a green cartoon car that likely signifies the new MG Comet EV. The image has text ‘Own a car not a Cartoon’.

Soon after, another promotional image, this time shared allegedly by MG India surfaced online. The image showed a large MG Comet EV and a small car. It was captioned ‘Drive something sexy, say Tata to taxi’. Similar promotional images claimed to be shared by Tata Motors and MG Motor India have surfaced. Take a look

View Full Image Fake promotional image claimed to be shared by MG Motor India

Clarifying that the promotional image has not been shared by Tata Motors, the company has issued an official statement on microblogging site Twitter. “We have received several queries about it and take this opportunity to categorically affirm that this image is not created or distributed by us," the company says. It also advises channel partners to refrain from engaging with the image.

Here is the official statement issued by Tata Motors on Twitter

