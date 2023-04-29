No. Tata Motors did not mock MG Comet EV, calls viral image ‘distasteful’2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The alleged promotional image showed a Tata Tiago EV standing next to a green cartoon car that likely signifies the new MG Comet EV. The image has text ‘Own a car not a Cartoon’.
MG Motor India recently unveiled its MG Comet EV in India. The electric car comes with a starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned in the entry-level EV segment. MG Comet EV competes against the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.
