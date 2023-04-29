No. Tata Motors did not mock MG Comet EV, calls viral image ‘distasteful’

We have noticed that an image is under circulation on WhatsApp and several social media platforms, that showcases our vehicle and another OEM's recently launched product in an distasteful manner. We have received several queries about it and take this opportunity to categorically affirm that this image is not created or distributed by us. We have also advised our channel partners to refrain from engaging with it in any manner. Tata Motors is governed by a robust code of conduct and follows ethical business practices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}