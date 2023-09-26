Nissan Motor Company has said that it plans on going fully electric, and selling only Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Europe by 20303. The announcement by Nissan came after several other carmakers including its partner Renault have already committed to going all-electric in Europe by 2030. Ford and Stellantis are also planning to be fully electric in Europe by 2030 while Volvo is planning to only sell EVs globally by 2030.

Talking about the announcement, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said “EV is the ultimate mobility solution. More than a million customers have already joined our journey and experienced the fun of a Nissan electric vehicle, and there is no turning back now,"

"EVs powered by renewables are key to us achieving carbon neutrality, which is central to our Ambition 2030 vision. Nissan will make the switch to full electric by 2030 in Europe - we believe it is the right thing to do for our business, our customers and for the planet." Uchida added.

When will the transition to EVs begin?:

“With many countries debating when to ban sales of internal combustion engines, Nissan is pressing ahead with plans to achieve 100% EV in Europe by 2030, with all new Nissan models from now to be all-electric in Europe," Automaker said in a statement on Monday.

The statement by Nissan came shortly after an announcement by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delaying the ban on new petrol and diesel cars by five years from 2030 to 2035, enraging green campaigners and the automotive industry, reported AFP. However, Sunak insisted that the delay in banning petrol cars will now affect the country's target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Japanese company have said that they are planning to launch 19 new EV models by 2030. However, while speaking to reporters on Monday CEO Uchida declined to give a timeline of when the first of those EVs will be launched, reported Reuters.

Nissan has also previously said that it plans to have 98% of its sales in Europe become electrified by March 31, 2027, meaning that the cars sold by Nissan by that time will either be electric or hybrid.

