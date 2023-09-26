‘No turning back now’: Nissan plans to switch to fully-electric cars in Europe by 20301 min read 26 Sep 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Nissan plans to sell only electric vehicles in Europe by 2030, following other carmakers in the region.
Nissan Motor Company has said that it plans on going fully electric, and selling only Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Europe by 20303. The announcement by Nissan came after several other carmakers including its partner Renault have already committed to going all-electric in Europe by 2030. Ford and Stellantis are also planning to be fully electric in Europe by 2030 while Volvo is planning to only sell EVs globally by 2030.