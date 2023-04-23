Nobody Told Mercedes-Benz About Elon Musk’s Price War

Mercedes-Benz reported an operating margin of 14.8% in its flagship car division, among other quarterly highlights, after the market closed on Thursday. The surprise numbers came ahead of its scheduled quarterly results day on April 28, in line with German law that requires it to release results early if they are substantially different from the analyst consensus. For the first time in a few quarters, the operating margin compares favorably with the 11.4% level reported by Tesla on Wednesday, which would have been 9.4% excluding regulatory credits.

