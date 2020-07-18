Noida businessman files first FIR against Audi and Volkswagen in India

The first FIR against two Indian subsidiaries of Volkswagen has been lodged in India. The German carmaker was accused for allegedly selling seven Audi cars fitted with "cheat devices" able to deceive excessive pollution emission tests to a Noida businessman, reported PTI.

The FIR was lodged by businessman Aniljit Singh in Noida Sector 20 police station against the carmakers Audi India and Skoda Auto-Volkswagen India on charges of forgery and cheating. The FIR also mentions names their top officials and parent company in Germany, said police.

As per PTI report, the businessman accused the carmakers to sell him “substandard" vehicles after misrepresentation of facts on emission. He said he bought the cars in 2016, costing him crores of rupees.

The spokesperson of SAVW Group however, denied the allegations and claimed the vehicles to be compliant with the emission norms prescribed in India.

FIR mentions some top officials of the carmaker firms. The names include-Audi India‘s country head Balbir Singh Dhillon, its brand director Rahil Ansari, its sales chief Nitin Kohli and Volkswagen India’s managing director Gurpratap Boparai. Th copy of the FIR was accessed by PTI.

The other officials are Audi AG chairman Bram Schot, its overseas distribution head Michael Friscii and Volkswagen AG CEO Herbert Diess.

Businessman Singh also cited in the FIR what is now popularly known as the “Volkswagen Emission Scandal" or the “diesel dupe" involving the violation of environmental norms by automobile giant by the installation of “cheat device" on its cars, able to deceive pollution emission tests.

India's National Green Tribunal (NGT) had in March 2019 too slapped a fine of ₹500 crore on German auto major Volkswagen for damaging the environment through the use of “cheat device" in its diesel cars in India.

“It was after the NGT order that the complainant realized that he has been duped of his hard-earned money by the accused persons as they had misrepresented him about the quality of their expensive cars by making false representation and forging the documents and devices," the FIR stated.

The investigation has been taken up and if needed, officials of Volkswagen group, including those in Germany, could be summoned for questioning, said a senior police officer.

“Yes, the FIR has been lodged at the Sector 20 police station based on the complaint given by the complainant. The investigation has been taken up, and whether the allegations against the car companies are true will be ascertained only after the probe," Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Sankalp Sharma told PTI.

He added, “If required, the accused persons and company officials could be summoned to Noida for joining the investigation."

Audi on Thursday launched its new second-generation RS 7 Sportback in India. The five seater RS 7 Sportback's price starts st ₹1.94 crore.

Earlier this year in May, Volkswagen India introduced leasing options and flexible financing instruments for purchase of its vehicles with an aim to drive sales in a market battered by Covid-19 disruptions.

