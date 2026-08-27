Noida CNG car owners alert: Hydrotest certificate mandatory for refuelling, check new rules

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has directed CNG station operators to conduct stricter checks on CNG vehicle owners before refuelling. CNG car owners in Noida and Greater Noida may now be required to present a valid CNG cylinder hydrotest certificate and ensure that the required details are available on the vehicle's compliance plate.

Vehicles without a valid hydrotest certificate or the required compliance plate details may be denied CNG refuelling. The move follows a recent CNG cylinder explosion at a fuel station in Delhi, which has renewed concerns over CNG vehicle safety and the inspection of high-pressure CNG cylinders.

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CNG hydrotest certificate is now mandatory For CNG vehicles in Noida, the cylinder must be hydrotested in accordance with the safety requirements for CNG vehicles. CNG station staff are expected to verify the last hydrotest date mentioned on the vehicle's compliance plate before supplying CNG.

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Vehicle owners may also be asked to provide valid hydrotest documentation. Refuelling can be denied if the certificate is missing, expired or does not meet the applicable requirements, or if the information on the compliance plate is unavailable or does not match the required details.

Why are CNG cylinders being checked? CNG cylinders operate under high pressure and can be affected by corrosion, wear and physical damage over time. Deterioration can compromise the cylinder's safety. Other components, including valves and connections, must also be maintained properly to prevent gas leaks and other safety risks.

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However, the age of a CNG cylinder alone does not determine whether it is unsafe. A cylinder that has completed three years is not automatically dangerous. The key requirement is that it undergoes the prescribed inspection or hydrotesting and is certified as safe for continued use.

What CNG car owners in Noida and Greater Noida should do CNG car owners and drivers in Noida and Greater Noida should check the hydrotest date of their vehicle's CNG cylinder and keep the relevant hydrotest certificate available.

If the CNG cylinder hydrotest is due or has expired, owners should get the cylinder inspected and tested before visiting a CNG station. They should also check that the details on the compliance plate are accurate and match the vehicle's documentation.

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The administration's directive means hydrotesting should not be treated as a routine paperwork exercise. CNG cylinders contain gas under high pressure, making regular inspection and compliance important for the safety of vehicle occupants, CNG station workers and other motorists.

For CNG vehicle owners, the message is straightforward: keep the CNG cylinder hydrotest certificate valid, carry the required documentation, check the compliance plate and complete the prescribed testing on time.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.