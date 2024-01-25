Norway’s traffic regulator says it won’t recall Tesla’s models S and X
The Norwegian regulatory review was prompted by over a dozen customer reports to the agency in 2022 about suspension parts such as the rear lower control arm suddenly breaking
Stockholm: Norway's traffic safety regulator said on Thursday it had found no basis for ordering a recall of Tesla's car models S and X following an investigation into a suspension safety issue.
