Business News/ Auto News / Norway’s traffic regulator says it won’t recall Tesla’s models S and X

Norway’s traffic regulator says it won’t recall Tesla’s models S and X

Reuters

The Norwegian regulatory review was prompted by over a dozen customer reports to the agency in 2022 about suspension parts such as the rear lower control arm suddenly breaking

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration believes that a break in the rear lower control arm does not constitute an unacceptable risk, and that there is no basis for demanding a recall of the Tesla vehicles, the regulator said.

Stockholm: Norway's traffic safety regulator said on Thursday it had found no basis for ordering a recall of Tesla's car models S and X following an investigation into a suspension safety issue.

The Norwegian regulatory review was prompted by over a dozen customer reports to the agency in 2022 about suspension parts such as the rear lower control arm suddenly breaking.

"The Norwegian Public Roads Administration believes that a break in the rear lower control arm does not constitute an unacceptable risk, and that there is no basis for demanding a recall of the vehicles," the regulator said in a statement.

It will, however, "follow the situation closely going forward", it added.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, in a previous reply to the regulator dated August 2023, Tesla has stated it believed there was a low probability of a severe issue with a compromised or broken rear lower control arm.

In order for the traffic safety watchdog to take action, the defect would have needed to pose a significant safety risk.

