North India is yet again facing months-long bout with air pollution and one city that is heavily impacted every year in Delhi. In the lead up to the festive season and winter months, the Delhi transport department is tightening the restriction around pollution certificates.

The transport department of the Delhi government has asked vehicle owners to carry valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates to avoid further consequences such as suspension of driving licence for three months.

A public notice issued by the transport department of Delhi said that if the drivers are caught without a valid PUC certificate, the vehicle owners may face imprisonment up to six months or fine up to ₹10,000 or both. They will also be disqualified to hold their driving licence for three months.

"The Transport department, Government of NCT of Delhi, in its ongoing efforts to control pollution and improve air quality in Delhi, requests all motor vehicle owners in Delhi to ply their vehicles ony with valid pollution under control certificate," it said.

Pollution certificates ensure that vehicles don't cross the permissible limit of emissions. This help reducing pollutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. Vehicles with poor upkeep or older vehicles can face trouble passing pollution tests.

"All registered vehicle owners are requested to get their vehicles checked from the pollution checking centres authorised by Transport department to avoid any penalty/ imprisonment/ suspension of driving licence," stated the public notice.

In order to get their vehicles tested, owners can visit any of 900+ pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department in Delhi. These are set up at petrol pumps and workshops.

Currently, PUC certification has been made real-time and integrated with the vehicle registration database. The instant updation has improved credibility of PUC certification by reducing human intervention.

The fee for pollution checking in case of petrol and CNG driven two and three wheelers is ₹60. The centre will charge ₹80 for four-wheeled vehicles. The fee for pollution checking certificate of diesel vehicles is ₹100.

According to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle (including those conforming to BS-I/ BS-II/ BS-III/BS-IV as well as vehicles plying on CNG/LPG) are required to carry a valid PUC Certificate. However, new vehicles don't need to carry the pollution certificate uptill one year from the date of their first registration.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.