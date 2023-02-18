Uber has released its annual travel index called ‘Riding with Intercity’, encapsulating travel trends especially when it comes to long-distance trips. The year gone by saw the highest number of Intercity trips being booked on Saturday, followed by Sunday, signaling a clear resurgence of the ‘#wanderlust’ chasers, as per the company.

The Uber index highlights key travel trends, including top tourist destinations, popular off-beat routes, and most sought-after days of the week for ‘heading out’. It is interesting to note that riders from Mumbai flocked to retreats and wellness centers in Pune, Lonavala, and Alibaug and booked the maximum intercity cabs on weekends for getaways in 2022. Following Mumbai, in decreasing order of popularity, Bangaloreans chose to explore the Bannerghatta Biological Park and Nandi Hills on weekends booking the intercity rides.

Uber revealed in its index that April, May, June, October and December are the top five months in 2022 with the highest number of Intercity trips booked during weekends.

Most Popular Getaways

(The top weekend getaways around major cities, going by Intercity trips booked in 2022, in decreasing order of popularity)

Moreover, according to Uber, top uses for Intercity going by number of trips booked in 2022 are for leisure travel, family visits, business travel, meetings, visits to places of worship and return trips to schools/colleges.

Uber Intercity feature enables riders to book on-demand intercity trips. With the option to reserve Intercity trips up to 30 days in advance, riders can schedule their trips in advance, beyond the on-demand rides that riders have traditionally used Uber for.

Uber Intercity is now available across over 2,000 routes in India, including popular leisure and business destinations around cities.