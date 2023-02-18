Not Delhi, but this city people plan maximum getaways on weekend
- Uber revealed in its index that April, May, June, October and December are the top five months in 2022 with the highest number of Intercity trips booked during weekends.
Uber has released its annual travel index called ‘Riding with Intercity’, encapsulating travel trends especially when it comes to long-distance trips. The year gone by saw the highest number of Intercity trips being booked on Saturday, followed by Sunday, signaling a clear resurgence of the ‘#wanderlust’ chasers, as per the company.
