Not Delhi, but this city people plan maximum getaways on weekend

The Uber index highlights key travel trends, including top tourist destinations, popular off-beat routes, and most sought-after days of the week for ‘heading out’. It is interesting to note that riders from Mumbai flocked to retreats and wellness centers in Pune, Lonavala, and Alibaug and booked the maximum intercity cabs on weekends for getaways in 2022. Following Mumbai, in decreasing order of popularity, Bangaloreans chose to explore the Bannerghatta Biological Park and Nandi Hills on weekends booking the intercity rides.