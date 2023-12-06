November 2023 breaks records: Indian auto market achieves highest-ever sales, FADA
November witnessed India's highest-ever vehicle sales, with 28.54 lakh units sold, driven by festive demand. Two-wheelers and passenger vehicles hit record highs. FADA also cautions about potential sales impact due to weather affecting crop output.
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released data on Wednesday, highlighting that November marked the highest-ever month for vehicle sales in the history of the Indian automotive market.
Next Story
₹6,139-1.97%
₹3,805.55-1.54%
₹1,685.10.67%
₹10,718.55-0.99%
₹708.30.41%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message