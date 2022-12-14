Now BMW’s Instagram and Twitter accounts hacked, after Kia

Meanwhile, Kia has hiked the price of its Carens, its latest three-row MPV in India, from November 2022. This increase in price has been done for the second time in eight months after the car was launched in Feb this year, at an introductory price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As per the new list, Kia has hiked the price by up to ₹50,000 depending on its variants.