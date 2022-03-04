Electric mobility startup, Oben Electric on Thursday said it has planned to roll out a new product every six months over the next two years.

The company on Thursday marked its entry into the electric 2-wheeler segment with the first product -- a high performance motorcycle --- all set to hit the road in Q 1 of 2022. Many reports suggest that Oben will launch Rorr on March 15.

Oben Electric has already rolled out some of the specifications of Rorr bike ahead of the launch. The bike will feature a fixed battery pack that is claimed to be good enough for a full charge range of 200 km. The top speed of the bike has been rated at 100 kmph.

With four vehicles in the pipeline, the company intends to launch a new product every six months over the next two years, the Bengaluru based EV startup said.

The company's Co-Founder Dinakar Agrawal said, "We have raised a total of USD 2.5 million through VC funding, which is the highest seed rounds raised by an E2W startup."

"Over the next few years, we intend to be a global player with our specialized products", he told reporters.

Oben Electric Co-founder Madhumita Agrawal said, "We have brought together a core team of experts who specialise in every aspect of the E2W life cycle. This has enabled us to go beyond assembling of vehicles to truly creating a product from scratch for the Indian consumer".

"We are excited to reach the launch phase of our journey and are confident that our first product will be well received by the Indian consumer," she added.

