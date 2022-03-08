Oben Electric will be launching its first electric motorcycle Rorr in Bengaluru on March 15. It is being claimed that the new electric bike Rorr can reach a top speed of 100 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3 seconds. The Rorr can go upto 200 km in single charge. The EV maker aims to launch four products in the next two years. It has an annual production capacity of 2 lakh vehicles.