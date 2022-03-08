Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Oben Electric to launch new electric motorcycle on March 15

Oben Electric to launch new electric motorcycle on March 15

Oben Electric to launch a new e-bike next week.
1 min read . 08:56 PM IST Livemint

  • This bike can go upto 200 km in single charge

Oben Electric will be launching its first electric motorcycle Rorr in Bengaluru on March 15. It is being claimed that the new electric bike Rorr can reach a top speed of 100 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3 seconds. The Rorr can go upto 200 km in single charge. The EV maker aims to launch four products in the next two years. It has an annual production capacity of 2 lakh vehicles.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Oben Electric is an E2W manufacturing company. Founded in August 2020, the company focuses on providing sustainable mobility solutions in the electric two-wheeler segment. It is aligned with the Country’s electric mission and is dedicated to developing electric two-wheelers with exquisite designs, premium quality, and reliable products in-house, and creating a global brand from India.

