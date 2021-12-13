Homegrown EV start-up, Oben EV, has raised $ 1.5 million in a seed round from We Founder Circle and others. Founded by IIT and IIM husband-wife duo, the brand is developing new electric 2-wheelers in-house with locally developed components to deliver quality products. Oben EV will be bringing its first electric bike which runs for 200 km on a single charge clocking a top speed of 100km/h. The startup has over 16 patented innovations ranging across improving product performance, customer experience, and data analytics.

Oben EV team will utilize the newly raised funds to launch their product in the market, accelerate new product development, and expand experience centres, as it looks to bolster its expansion plans.

Gaurav VK Singhvi, Co-Founder, We Founder Circle said, “EV is at the cusp of the early-adopter phase in India – and we all know that the real opportunity will be in electric two-wheelers. I believe in supporting clean-energy start-ups with innovation like OBEN EV that will create a positive impact on many aspects - like mass mobility, clean environment, and overall conservation of ecosystem. What we need today is the smooth shift to EV. Oben EV will be one of those start-ups that will set the right standards for the EV industry to grow in India.

“We are very excited to raise the seed round as this fund will help us enter the market with the first completely homegrown and indigenously developed performance motorcycle and deliver our first set of vehicles to the customers in the next 6 months", says Madhumita Agarwal, Co-founder, Oben EV.

Oben EV will launch its first product, which is the electric bike in March 2022. The startup plans to bring 4 new products over the next 2 years in various segments.

