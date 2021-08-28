Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha approves Electric Vehicle Policy, targets 20% EVs on road by 2025

Odisha approves Electric Vehicle Policy, targets 20% EVs on road by 2025

Odisha government approves electric vehicle policy, 2021
1 min read . 05:46 AM IST ANI

The Odisha government said the objective is to reduce emissions caused by the use of traditional fossil fuel-run vehicles and promote the manufacture of electric vehicles

The State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021 which aims to promote the use of electric vehicles, said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

"The objective is to reduce emissions caused by the use of traditional fossil fuel-run vehicles and promote the manufacture of electric vehicles," said Mahapatra.

Mahapatra said the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took various decisions pertaining to the departments of Social Security and empowerment of persons with disabilities, Water resources, Commerce & transport (Transport), Fisheries and animal resource development, General administration and public grievance, Higher education, Law, Planning & convergence, Revenue & disaster management, Steel & mines.

"The major decisions of Cabinet included the approval for promotion of the use of electric vehicles in the State through different kinds of incentives and Odisha Sand Policy-2021 for ensuring an adequate supply of sand for developmental projects and construction works. The main objective of the sand policy is to prevent the scope for illegal mining of sand," said Mahapatra.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

