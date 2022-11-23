OEMs seek clarity on new EV battery safety guidelines

While some auto companies are likely to push for an extension, Tata Motors isn’t making a strong case. “Our certifications for phase-I are a work in progress. We are working very closely with the authorities to ensure we satisfy the requirements by the stipulated timeline. Because of the tight timelines, it was challenging. Fortunately, our processes and systems, and even our components were built in a way that several requirements under AIS-038 were built in our algorithms. So, it just needed demonstration and explanations along with necessary documentation. There is a little bit of issues in terms of some specific products, and we probably need to do some prioritization," said Anand Kulkarni, product line head, electric passenger vehicles, Tata Motors, which has a 90% share in India’s electric passenger vehicle market. “We have multiple products with different battery capacities, and variants, which have to be certified separately. We are in control as far as phase-I implementation goes," he said.

