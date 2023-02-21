Okaya EV launches its e-scooter Faast F2F in India: Here’s price, range, more

Okaya EV, an electric vehicle brand, has unveiled a new electric scooter “Faast F2F". It has a claimed range of 70–80 km on a single charge and a top speed of 55 km/h as per the load. As per Okaya EV, this e-scooter takes five hours to get fully charged.

The e-Scooter Okaya Faast F2F is priced at ₹83,999 (ex-showroom) and it will be available in six colours which are Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver and Metallic White.

According to the company, this scooter is powered by 800W-BLDC-Hub Motor, paired with 60V36Ah (2.2 kWh) Lithium ION – LFP battery and comes with a two year warranty on the battery and motor. Okaya claims that the scooter comes with affordable range and especially targets students, young professionals, and home-makers, in an effort to increase the adoption of electric vehicles.

As per Okaya EV, this e-scooter takes five hours to get fully charged and comes with three driving modes which are Eco, City and Sports suited for different road conditions.

Okaya Faast F2F is equipped with telescopic front suspension and spring loaded hydraulic rear shock absorbers for smooth rides. In terms of features, it gets remote key, digital instrument cluster and DRL Head-lamps along with edgy tail-lamps.

Commenting on the newly launched Faast F2F E-Scooter, Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Electric Vehicles said, “With the launch of Okaya Faast F2F we have set the new standard for top-quality and reliable EVs in India several notches higher. With its distinctive and reliable safety features, we have appealed to a much wider range of consumer segments. Comfortable and stylish Okaya Faast F2F is energy-efficient and equally supported by our competent after-sale services. We are confident it will emerge as the perfect choice for the people looking to switch to electric mobility at an affordable price."