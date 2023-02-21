Okaya EV launches its e-scooter Faast F2F in India: Here’s price, range, more
- The e-Scooter Okaya Faast F2F is priced at ₹83,999 (ex-showroom) and it will be available in six colours which are Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver and Metallic White.
Okaya EV, an electric vehicle brand, has unveiled a new electric scooter “Faast F2F". It has a claimed range of 70–80 km on a single charge and a top speed of 55 km/h as per the load. As per Okaya EV, this e-scooter takes five hours to get fully charged.
