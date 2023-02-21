Okaya EV launches its e-scooter Faast F2F in India: Here’s price, range, more

Commenting on the newly launched Faast F2F E-Scooter, Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Electric Vehicles said, “With the launch of Okaya Faast F2F we have set the new standard for top-quality and reliable EVs in India several notches higher. With its distinctive and reliable safety features, we have appealed to a much wider range of consumer segments. Comfortable and stylish Okaya Faast F2F is energy-efficient and equally supported by our competent after-sale services. We are confident it will emerge as the perfect choice for the people looking to switch to electric mobility at an affordable price."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}