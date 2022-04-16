This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Okinawa Autotech, one of country's leading electric two-wheeler companies, today announced that it will recall 3215 units of Praise Pro scooters to fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect. This is part of its comprehensive power pack health check-up camps.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Okinawa Autotech, one of country's leading electric two-wheeler companies, today announced that it will recall 3215 units of Praise Pro scooters to fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect. This is part of its comprehensive power pack health check-up camps.
"The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India. The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually," according to a statement by the company
"The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India. The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually," according to a statement by the company
This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company's long-standing commitment to customer safety.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With a widespread network of 500 dealers across India. Okinawa caters to not only metro cities but goes beyond to reach Tier-2, Tier-3 and rural regions of the country. Okinawa envisions to "constantly evolve with innovation and Believe in Change".
There has been a spate of incidents where electric vehicles have caught fire, with the recent one reported from Nashik in Maharashtra -- where 20 of the 40 electric scooters caught fire on April 9 when they were being loaded in a container.
Earlier in March, about four incidents of electric scooters catching fire, including in Okinawa and Ola, were reported from different places in the country, prompting the government to order a forensic investigation.