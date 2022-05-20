Okinawa, the electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, and Tacita, an Italian manufacturer of electric motorcycles, have formed a joint venture, based in India that will begin production in India from 2023. This Joint venture will consist of two product lines: scooters and motorcycles. Both lines are meant for the domestic and international markets. It will start producing EVs in 2023.

The range will include a scooter and a high-end performance motorcycle and will be equipped with the connectivity systems. The bikes would go into production early next year at the second facility of Okinawa in Rajasthan.

Okinawa will provide the local development of the future product and its production line. Tacita will provide the powertrain, controller, motor, battery packs and BMS.

The design will be developed in Italy at the Tacita headquarters. Road tests will be carried out both in India and Italy in all weather conditions. Part of the tests should include an inaugural voyage from Okinawa headquarters in India to the Tacita headquarters in Italy.

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, commented, “Tacita’s mission is aligned with ours towards creating a sustainable future. We envisage the collaboration to create a synergy effect that will accelerate our commitment to electric mobility. There is a steady and conscious shift in consumer preferences and we have witnessed a growing demand for premium and performance electric motorcycles in India. Tacita will help us in creating a marketplace that matches the demand for futuristic technology and products. Their advanced & futuristic technology will also further broaden and strengthen our existing product range."

Pierpaolo Rigo, Managing Director, Tacita, mentioned, “We are delighted to partner with a leading e-scooter manufacturer in India. The leadership team of Okinawa Autotech has a rich on-ground experience and knowledge about the market, competition, and customer behaviour. We are happy to provide our expertise in the premium EV bike segment to launch a top-end line of bikes. Our team along with Okinawa Engineers is dedicated to R&D to introduce unique product propositions that define the future."