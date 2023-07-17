Okinawa launches 2023 Okhi-90 e-scooter in India, costs ₹1.86 lakh

Indian two-wheeler e-scooter manufacturing company Okinawa Autotech has launched the 2023 model of Okhi-90. The all-new e-scooter comes with a new battery pack and is equipped with multiple upgrades in terms of technology.

The 2023 Okinawa Okhi-90 e-scooter is priced at ₹1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the scooter will start in September this year. The company first introduced the Okhi-90 in the country last year. It claims that it has sold over 10,000 units of the electric scooter so far.

The new Okinawa Okhi-90 e-scooter has a battery range of 160 km on a single charge. It can reach a top speed of up to 80-90 kmph. It comes with a micro-charger.

The scooter has a ground clearance of 175 mm. It is equipped with an auto-cut function and offers an electronic-assisted braking system (E-ABS).

New features added with the 2023 Okinawa Okhi-90 e-scooter are an encoder-based motor, a digital speedometer, an anti-theft alarm, GPS navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. The scooter can also be connected to a smartphone using Okinawa Connect app. This means that the customers can control remotely for real-time battery SOC and speed monitoring using the app.

The new Okinawa Okhi-90 e-scooter is offered in four colour options - Red, Blue, Grey, and White. It takes about 4-5 hours to juice up.

The 2023 Okinawa Okhi-90 e-scooter comes with intelligent features for enhanced safety and usability. These features allow it to be moved backward for ease when getting out of tight parking spots. The scooter can sense vibrations when left parked and can detect if it's being tampered with. In such cases, an anti-theft alarm buzzes off, the company says.