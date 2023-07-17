Okinawa launches 2023 Okhi-90 e-scooter in India, costs ₹1.86 lakh

Okinawa launches 2023 Okhi-90 e-scooter in India, costs ₹1.86 lakh1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Okinawa Autotech has launched the 2023 model of its Okhi-90 e-scooter in India, featuring a new battery pack and various technological upgrades. Priced at INR 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom), the scooter offers a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 80-90 kmph.
