Okinawa launches electric two-wheeler Dual in India: Details here

New Delhi: Okinawa today announced the launch of a B2B electric two-wheeler - Okinawa Dual which is priced at ₹58,998. The new EV is designed in view with the delivery sector.

Okinawa aims at deploying the Dual for last-mile logistics. The EV comes with dual loading capacity on the front as well as the rear side of the vehicle. Okinawa is also offering additional customized accessories such as Delivery Box, Stackable Crates, Cold storage boxes for medicines, Cylinder carrier, Lab on wheels etc.

The Okinawa Dual will be available in two colours - Fire Red and Sunshine Yellow. Currently, the company ensures 92% localization in its products and aims to take this to 100% by April 2021.

Okinawa Dual is powered by a 250 watt electric motor that has a top speed of 25 kmph. The low speed keeps it outside of stipulations like registration or driver's license to use it. With a kerb weight of 75Kgs, the Okinawa Dual features a disc brake at the front and a drum-brake on the rear side.

The company has included a 48W 55Ah detachable battery that can be charged 80% in 1.5 hours and entirely in about 4-5 hours. In a single charge, the scooter delivers a 130 km range.

Okinawa Dual also comes with features such as Remote on function, Side footrest, Hard Mat design, phone holder, charging port, water bottle carrier.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, "With the rise of ecommerce and last-mile deliveries fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency. Moreover, switching to electric vehicles is the environmentally positive change that individuals and businesses aim to pledge today. With our new electric two wheeler - Okinawa Dual, we aim to electrify last mile delivery for businesses in India. Marking our entry into the B2B EV segment, Dual is a one-of-its-kind scooter that is set to disrupt the market. We are certainly optimistic to capture a significant share in the market within the next two years."

Mrs. Rupali Sharma, Chairperson, Okinawa Autotech stated, "In the last 5 years, we have seen huge success in the consumer market. We take pride in furthering the adoption of EVs through our vision 'Power the Change'. The year 2021 promises to bring even bigger opportunities for Okinawa as we expand our horizon and foray into the B2B segment. With India emerging as the global hub for EVs, we are all geared up to capitalize on this growth by bringing disruptive products such as the Okinawa Dual and set new benchmarks in the industry."

The EV can also be bought for personal use by an individual. For personal utilization, the company is offering an additional push-type pillion, a lower 48V 28Ah Battery that can be charged 80% in 45 minutes and entirely in about 2-3 hours offering a range of 60km in single charge.

Okinawa Autotech is offering a 3-years warranty on Battery, and 3 Years or 30,000 Kms (whichever is earlier) warranty on Powertrain. Okinawa Dual can be purchased Pan India from Okinawa's authenticated dealers and stores.

