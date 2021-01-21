Okinawa launches electric two-wheeler Dual in India: Details here

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, "With the rise of ecommerce and last-mile deliveries fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency. Moreover, switching to electric vehicles is the environmentally positive change that individuals and businesses aim to pledge today. With our new electric two wheeler - Okinawa Dual, we aim to electrify last mile delivery for businesses in India. Marking our entry into the B2B EV segment, Dual is a one-of-its-kind scooter that is set to disrupt the market. We are certainly optimistic to capture a significant share in the market within the next two years."

