Home / Auto News / Okinawa launches new electric scooter with 160 km range. Details

Okinawa has launched its new electric scooter, Okhi 90, priced at 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of Okhi 90 differ from state to state due to the subsidies offered. In Delhi, it will cost around 1.03 lakh post FAME II subsidy and has similar price in Maharashtra. In Gujarat, the electric scooter can be purchased at 1.01 lakh while Okhi 90 may cost 1.14 lakh in Rajasthan and 1.16 lakh in Odisha.

The Okhi 90 electric scooter can touch upto 160 kilometres range in single charger with a top speed around 80 to 90 kmph. The company claims that Okhi 90 can zoom from 0 to 90 kmph is just ten seconds. It comes with 40 litre boot space for storage purposes.

Okhi 90 will be available in Red, White, Grey and Blue colours. It comes with smart features like geo fencing, navigations, speed alert, vehicle status, trip history and driver score, etc. Okhi 90 gets 16 inch alloy wheels.

