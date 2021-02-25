India's ride-hailing company Ola Cabs on Thursday announced that it aims to operationalise its massive two-wheeler factory in Tamil Nadu on its 500-acre site soon, the company stated.

Ola, in a statement, said it was "racing ahead to operationalise two-wheeler factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in next few months."

The upcoming factory will have initial capacity of 2 million units a year in Phase 1. The company also added that the factory is expected to create 10,000 jobs as it is close to launching its first range of electric scooters as well

The mega-factory is also expected to be the country's most automated with about 5,000 robots and automated guided vehicles in use once the factory is fully operational to its full capacity.

Earlier this month, Ola has announced that it has selected ABB as one of its key partners for robotics and automation solutions for its upcoming mega factory that will roll out the much-anticipated Ola electric scooter.

Ola's scooter-factory is billed to be the world's largest is expected to be ready and operational in the coming months. The company will utilise ABB's automation solutions in its factory's key manufacturing process lines, including its painting and welding lines, while the ABB robots will be deployed extensively for the battery and motor assembly lines.

Last year, the popular ride-hailing platform signed a 2,400-crore-deal with the Tamil Nadu government to set up its first factory in the state. The company has also joined hands with Siemens to build the manufacturing site in the southern state of India.

Ola is building the factory on Industry 4.0 principles and to be powered by its own proprietary AI engine and tech stack that will be deeply integrated into all its systems, continuously self-learning and optimising every aspect of the manufacturing process.





