Cab aggregator, Ola plans to take you flying into the future. The Indian firm has ventured into flying-cars projects and is expected to unveil the "world's first and only fully autonomous electric flying car".

Ola chairman and group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter on Thursday saying, "Excited to unveil the world’s first and only fully autonomous electric flying car. The Ola AirPro."

"Ab har family bharegi udaan," the Ola CEO said, adding that test flights can now be booked at -- https://olaairpro.com

Excited to unveil the world’s first and only fully autonomous electric flying car. The Ola AirPro. Ab har family bharegi udaan. Test flights now at https://t.co/UbwKCwikg1 #OlaAirPro #TheFutureIsHere @Olacabs @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/dy31ZS8FQ8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 1, 2021

Everything you need to know about Ola AirPro:

1) Completely autonomous, the Ola AirPro needs no license to drive or fly.

2) Powered by self-charging PuraCell battery technology, the Ola AirPro needs to be charged only once - ever.

3) Powered by VTOL (Vertical Take Off & Landing) technology, the Ola AirPro takes off vertically.

4) With no engine to run, the Ola AirPro cabin is the quietest in its category. The auto noise-cancellation cabin of the Ola AirPro cabin maintains the quiet, whether you are road-bound or air-borne.

5) The Ola AirPro comes pre-charged and never needs to be charged ever again.

6) The Ethereum-ion cell-based, PuraCell battery technology uses its own spent energy for eternity. This is why you will find no charging bricks, blocks or docks included in your Ola AirPro. You won't have to buy it separately either.

7) Using sensors, actuators, complex algorithms, and machine learning to map and navigate terra firma and the sky, the Ola AirPro's AI is best friend material for any driver.

8) Using advanced quantum computing to assess, analyse and assimilate shared human behaviour, Ola AirPro's AI runs the car on perpetual autopilot mode.

9) The Ola AirPro can be parked in a wide network of foldable hexagonal pads installed on every single rooftop in every major and minor city in India, giving you unparalleled parking access.

How to book your test flight

1) Open https://olaairpro.com

2) Type your email address under - Book your test flight today

3) Select the arrow right after entering your email address

4) You'll get a confirmation message saying - Thank you for reaching out to us. Our team will get back to you shortly.

