Ola announces new updates, purchase window opens tomorrow, dispatch in April

Ola Electric has announced new updates for its electric scooters. The CEO of the company, Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted this information today. Ola launched two electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro last year. The 2.0 update will be available to the users of both these scooters. For Holi, the Bengaluru-based mobility firm also unveiled the ‘Gerua’ colour variant of its electric scooter S1 Pro. It will also open its next purchase window for the Ola S1 Pro on Holi.

The MoveOS 2.0 will bring new features to navigation, cruise control, Bluetooth, etc. It is said that the new planned update will bring other improvements as well.

The MoveOS 2.0 will bring new features to navigation, cruise control, Bluetooth, etc. It is said that the new planned update will bring other improvements as well.

Bhavish tweeted, “MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola special edition ‘Gerua’ will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17th and 18th.

All customers who have reservations will be eligible for an exclusive early access to purchase on 17th while all other customers will be able to buy on 18th of March.

The Gerua color can only be purchased on 17th and 18th and will not be available later. Customers can also buy any of the other 10 colours the S1 Pro already comes in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As earlier, the entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only. The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers' doorsteps.

The scooters are being manufactured at the Ola Futurefactory, Tami Nadu. The company is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet the customer demand.