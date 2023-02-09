Ola announces new variant of S1, S1 Air: Details on range, price and more
- Ola Electric has opened the reservations window for its Ola S1 Air 2 kWh variant today. Deliveries of the scooter will commence from July this year. The company has also opened the purchase window for its S1 2kWh scooters.
Ola Electric has expanded its line-up of electric scooters. The company has introduced new variants of its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro with low range of 2kWh battery pack options. The new Ola S1 Air scooter with low battery range is priced at ₹84,999, while the S1 scooter is priced at ₹99,999 (all prices, ex-showroom).
