Ola announces new variant of S1, S1 Air: Details on range, price and more

Whereas, the Ola S1 Air is claimed to offer a range of 85km (IDC) on a single charge from the 4.5 kW (6 bhp) motor. Its top is rated at 85 kmph. The company informed that those who already booked their S1 Air with the 2.5 kWh battery pack will be upgraded to the 3kWh batterp pack for free. The top-spec S1 Air gets a 4kWh battery with an IDC range of 165 km.