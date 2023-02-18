Ola announces up to ₹12,000 discount on Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro
- Ola S1 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹1.40 lakh. It is offered in multiple colour options.
Ola Electric has announced two-day offers on Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. As announced by the company in a Twitter post, it is giving a ₹10,000 discount on the purchase of Ola S1. While the buyers of Ola S1 Pro can get ₹12,000 off. In addition, buyers can get 50% off on Ola Care+.
