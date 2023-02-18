Ola Electric has announced two-day offers on Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. As announced by the company in a Twitter post, it is giving a ₹10,000 discount on the purchase of Ola S1 . While the buyers of Ola S1 Pro can get ₹12,000 off. In addition, buyers can get 50% off on Ola Care+.

The said offers are available for two days only i.e. February 18 and 19.

“What’s better than owning India’s #1 EV? Incredible offers on India’s #1 EV! Don’t miss out! Offers valid ONLY on 18th and 19th February!," reads a Twitter post by Ola Electric.

Ola S1 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹1.40 lakh. It is offered in multiple colour options that include Porcelain White, Khaki, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Liquid Silver, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black.

The e-scooter is claimed to offer a true range of up to 170Km. Ola S1 Pro is said to jump from 0 to 40kmph in 2.9 seconds. The scooter takes 6.5 hours to charge. Eco, Normal, Sports and Hyper are the driving modes available on the vehicle.

Ola S1, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of ₹99,999. Ola S1 comes with a top speed of 90kmph with a 0 to 40kmph speed of 3.6 seconds. The Scooter comes with a driving range fo 121 km with a peak power of 8.5 kW. Both variants get a battery capacity of 3.92 kWh.

Recently, the company announced the new variant of Ola S1 with 2kWh battery pack. It is priced at ₹84,999. The electric scooter is claimed to offer a range of 91 km (IDC) on a single charge on the Ola S1 scooter. Its battery powers the same mid-drive motor which can churn out 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) and is claimed to offer a top speed of 90 kmph.