Ola announces up to 12,000 discount on Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro

Recently, the company announced the new variant of Ola S1 with 2kWh battery pack. It is priced at ₹84,999. The electric scooter is claimed to offer a range of 91 km (IDC) on a single charge on the Ola S1 scooter. Its battery powers the same mid-drive motor which can churn out 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) and is claimed to offer a top speed of 90 kmph.