After months of delays, Ola Electric scooters are now set to hit the roads. The company has started delivering its much-awaited S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters to customers from December 15 onwards. The company organised a special event in Bengaluru and Chennai to deliver its S1 and S1 Pro trims to customers.

"Goosebumps while hosting our first set of S1 customers at the Ola Campus today! Inspiring to see the excitement and energy. Thank you to all our customers who are the real reason behind the EV revolution that is sweeping across India," Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wrote on Twitter.

The Bengaluru-based mobility firm rolled out the S1 scooters from its Tamil Nadu-based manufacturing plant. Ola claims to receive over 10 lakh bookings for these electric scooters.

Sharing a picture of barren land in Tamil Nadu and recounting the struggling days of Ola factory, CEO Aggarwal said, "Want to also highlight the journey @olaelectric so far. We bought the land for our Futurefactory on 16th Jan 2021, exactly 11 months ago. This is what it looked like then".

According to Aggarwal, the company built new direct customer sales with over 1,00,000 test rides across India in just 11 months.

On missing the deliveries deadline, the CEO said, "A delay is a delay and we will ensure we do our best to meet our own very tight timelines and high-quality standards".

Ola said the delays in deliveries were due to a global shortage of chipsets and electronic parts. Initially, the company had indicated to start deliveries in October after selling 1,100 crore worth of its electric scooters in a two-day sale in September.

The electric scooters were launched in India on August 15. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are priced at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, ex-showroom respectively.

