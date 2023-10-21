Ola Bharat EV Fest: Chance to win S1 X+ scooter, 50% off on extended warrant, discounts, and more
Ola Electric's Bharat EV Fest offers discounts, exchange opportunities, and extended warranty
Ola Electric has revealed their plan to provide a 50 percent discount on extended warranties as part of the upcoming Bharat EV Fest, reported HT Auto. Individuals who opt for a test ride of the S1 Pro 2nd Gen will have an opportunity to potentially win Ola's latest S1 X+ electric scooter. Additionally, those who refer others to the festival stand to earn ₹2,000 per successful referral. Ola's Bharat EV Fest is scheduled for today, October 21st.