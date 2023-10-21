Ola Electric has revealed their plan to provide a 50 percent discount on extended warranties as part of the upcoming Bharat EV Fest, reported HT Auto. Individuals who opt for a test ride of the S1 Pro 2nd Gen will have an opportunity to potentially win Ola's latest S1 X+ electric scooter. Additionally, those who refer others to the festival stand to earn ₹2,000 per successful referral. Ola's Bharat EV Fest is scheduled for today, October 21st.

Reportedly, the company is also providing several other advantages, including discounts, exchange opportunities, and a 3+2 year extended warranty. The exchange offer allows for savings of up to ₹10,000, and certain credit card EMIs come with an instant discount of ₹7,500.

Currently, Ola Electric has a lineup of five electric scooters available in the Indian market. These include the flagship S1 Pro Gen 2, the mid-range S1 Air, and the budget-friendly S1X. In addition, there is the S1 X+ variant and the first-generation S1 Pro. The standard S1 electric scooter has been discontinued.

Ola Electric's latest scooters are built on the new Gen2 platform, featuring a brand-new electric motor that incorporates both the heat sync and motor control unit. The battery pack has undergone a redesign to enhance thermal performance and has been equipped with an upgraded Battery Management System (BMS).

The electronic and electrical system has been revamped, reducing the number of components from 10 to 5. These enhancements result in lower power consumption, reduced weight, and a stronger yet lighter frame.

Moreover, the company is presently in the beta testing phase of MoveOS 4 for users who have registered for it. The general public can anticipate the release of this update by the end of this month. MoveOS 4 aims to enhance existing features and introduce new ones.

