Bengaluru: Ola Cars has announced a pre-owned car festival with deals and offers on over 2000 Ola Cars. Customers can avail discounts of up to ₹1 lakh, as well as several offers like free servicing for up to 2 years, a 12-month warranty, and a 7-day return policy.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars said, “Powered by our digital platform, Ola is committed to reimagining the 100-plus-year-old model of archaic dealership based vehicle commerce. This Diwali, the exciting, unprecedented deals and offers from Ola Cars will enable many more customers to have a vehicle ownership experience that is better than buying a new vehicle - right from the comfort of their homes."

Ola Cars provides a platform for the purchase of both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App. The platform also provides services to customers, beginning with purchase, vehicle finance and insurance, registration, maintenance during ownership including vehicle health diagnostics and service, accessories. The car owners can then finally resell the vehicle back to Ola Cars.

According to a statement by the company, Ola Cars has already sold 5,000 vehicles in the first month of its operations; and recently announced its plans to expand to 100 cities with 300 centers. It is also hiring over 10,000 people across areas like vehicle diagnostics, service, support and sales.

