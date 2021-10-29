Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars said, “Powered by our digital platform, Ola is committed to reimagining the 100-plus-year-old model of archaic dealership based vehicle commerce. This Diwali, the exciting, unprecedented deals and offers from Ola Cars will enable many more customers to have a vehicle ownership experience that is better than buying a new vehicle - right from the comfort of their homes."