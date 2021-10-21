Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Ola Cars to hire 10,000 people; eyes $2 billion in GMV in 12 months

Ola Cars to hire 10,000 people; eyes $2 billion in GMV in 12 months

Premium
Ola Cars plans to hire 10,000 people across India
1 min read . 06:01 PM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • Ola Cars will be operational in 30 cities and expand to 100 cities by next year
  • Ola Cars claims to have sold 5,000 pre-owned cars already in its first month

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola on Thursday claimed that it is planning to hire 10,000 new people across sales and service centres, as it eyes a $2 billion Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for its vehicle commerce platform Ola Cars over the next 12 months. Ola Cars also claims to have sold 5,000 pre-owned cars already in its first full month of operation.

Ola on Thursday claimed that it is planning to hire 10,000 new people across sales and service centres, as it eyes a $2 billion Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for its vehicle commerce platform Ola Cars over the next 12 months. Ola Cars also claims to have sold 5,000 pre-owned cars already in its first full month of operation.

Ola Cars started pre-owned vehicle sales in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad and will also expand to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata and Indore by end of this week, all through the Ola app. 

Ola Cars started pre-owned vehicle sales in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad and will also expand to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata and Indore by end of this week, all through the Ola app. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Over the next two months, the company claims Ola Cars will be operational in 30 cities and expand to 100 cities by next year. As a digital-first platform, Ola Cars offers features such as doorstep test drive and 7 days no questions asked return of a purchased vehicle.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars, said, “With Ola Cars, we are redefining the entire car buying, ownership and resale experience. Our ‘better than new’ buying experience is driving tremendous demand with over 5,000 cars already sold in our first full month of operation. We are rapidly expanding to 100 cities in the coming months and are adding 10,000 people across key areas including sales and service centers."

As part of Ola Cars, Ola is also setting up service centres that use telematics, AI and Vision-based systems.

As part of its longer-term plans, Ola will open this platform up for new vehicles from other automotive brands as well.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

BMW brings 5 Series M Sport Carbon Edition at ₹66.3 lakh

Premium

Gulf Oil brings e-fluids for Hybrid and EV passenger cars

Premium

Hyundai shares design sketches of new Creta SUV. See in ...

Premium

Ola Electric scooters S1, S1 Pro test rides, deliveries ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!