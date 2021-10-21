Ola Cars to hire 10,000 people; eyes $2 billion in GMV in 12 months

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola on Thursday claimed that it is planning to hire 10,000 new people across sales and service centres, as it eyes a $2 billion Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for its vehicle commerce platform Ola Cars over the next 12 months. Ola Cars also claims to have sold 5,000 pre-owned cars already in its first full month of operation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola on Thursday claimed that it is planning to hire 10,000 new people across sales and service centres, as it eyes a $2 billion Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for its vehicle commerce platform Ola Cars over the next 12 months. Ola Cars also claims to have sold 5,000 pre-owned cars already in its first full month of operation.

Ola Cars started pre-owned vehicle sales in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad and will also expand to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata and Indore by end of this week, all through the Ola app. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Ola Cars started pre-owned vehicle sales in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad and will also expand to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata and Indore by end of this week, all through the Ola app. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Over the next two months, the company claims Ola Cars will be operational in 30 cities and expand to 100 cities by next year. As a digital-first platform, Ola Cars offers features such as doorstep test drive and 7 days no questions asked return of a purchased vehicle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars, said, “With Ola Cars, we are redefining the entire car buying, ownership and resale experience. Our ‘better than new’ buying experience is driving tremendous demand with over 5,000 cars already sold in our first full month of operation. We are rapidly expanding to 100 cities in the coming months and are adding 10,000 people across key areas including sales and service centers."

As part of Ola Cars, Ola is also setting up service centres that use telematics, AI and Vision-based systems.