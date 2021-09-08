Charging electric vehicles may be one of the biggest challenges facing the EV industry in India and even in developed markets, the fundamental issues remain. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has a suggestion to embrace this problem by enhancing the infrastructure further.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, in response to a tweet, came up with a novel solution to the problem of charging EV batteries. In his tweet he said, “Every 2W, 4W spends 20 hours of its daily life parked somewhere, at home or office! Easiest solution to charging infra is low cost slow charging outlets in parking, be in independent homes, RWAs/apartments etc. Much cheaper than lots of large scale public fast charging."

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm's Co-founder and CEO shared a newspaper clipping about a resident of Bengaluru who owned an electric scooter but was not allowed to install chargers on the ground floor of the society. The EV owner was then forced to take his scooter up to the fifth floor on an elevator and then plug it in inside his kitchen. This was done as a show of protest.

Responding to the story, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “Ouch! I wish we all embrace that EV is not a luxury, it is an obligation for us to have a livable planet. Breathable city air."

Ouch! I wish we all embrace that EV is not a luxury, it is an obligation for us to have a livable planet. Breathable city air.

While Govt is at it, here is a request for @PMOIndia & @NITIAayog to amend policy encouraging EV charging points in residential & office works spaces. https://t.co/Bt37Ne8M4F — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 8, 2021

Charging electric vehicles may be one of the biggest challenges facing the EV industry in India and even in developed markets, the fundamental issues remain. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has a suggestion to embrace this problem by enhancing the infrastructure further.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, in response to a tweet, came up with a novel solution to the problem of charging EV batteries. In his tweet he said, “Every 2W, 4W spends 20 hours of its daily life parked somewhere, at home or office! Easiest solution to charging infra is low cost slow charging outlets in parking, be in independent homes, RWAs/apartments etc. Much cheaper than lots of large scale public fast charging."

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm's Co-founder and CEO shared a newspaper clipping about a resident of Bengaluru who owned an electric scooter but was not allowed to install chargers on the ground floor of the society. The EV owner was then forced to take his scooter up to the fifth floor on an elevator and then plug it in inside his kitchen. This was done as a show of protest.

Responding to the story, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “Ouch! I wish we all embrace that EV is not a luxury, it is an obligation for us to have a livable planet. Breathable city air."

|#+|

He further urged govt bodies to take stock the issue and introduce new policies to ensure more adoption of EVs. He further stated, “While Govt is at it, here is a request for @PMOIndia & @NITIAayog to amend policy encouraging EV charging points in residential & office works spaces."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.