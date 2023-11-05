Ola Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal said in a social media post on Sunday he is "thinking of charging a subscription fee for cruise control".

Cruise control subscription fee on Ola Electric? Is he serious? Well, his reaction was triggered by a video that recently surfaced online. The video clip showed a man, donning a helmet, and riding a rental bike (Ola Electric bike maybe) at a constant speed, without holding the accelerators — as if the bike had the cruise control feature.

Cruise control is a feature that allows a person to maintain a speed, set by the driver, without using the accelerator. "Once you've selected the speed, you can take your foot off the accelerator and the vehicle will cruise at that speed," a multinational automobile manufacturer explains.

Bhavish Aggarwal posted his reaction to the video on X, formerly known as Twitter. He retweeted a post of one social media user who had shared the video on Saturday.

"Guy returning home after wife said on the phone "ghar aao, batati hun fir!," said the post on X.

Bhavish Aggarwal then reshared the post and said, "Thinking of charging a subscription fee for cruise control after seeing this."

Several other users reacted to the video saying, "Wondering if my car's GPS can be on a vacation of its own!" Another X user said, "It seems the scooter is remote operated and the remote is with wife." Another user reacted saying, “Auto-pilot mode".