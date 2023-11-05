Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said this while reacting to a video clip that showed a man riding a bike without holding the accelerators — as if the bike had the cruise control feature.

Ola Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal said in a social media post on Sunday he is "thinking of charging a subscription fee for cruise control". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cruise control subscription fee on Ola Electric? Is he serious? Well, his reaction was triggered by a video that recently surfaced online.

The video clip showed a man, donning a helmet, and riding a rental bike (Ola Electric bike maybe) at a constant speed, without holding the accelerators — as if the bike had the cruise control feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cruise control is a feature that allows a person to maintain a speed, set by the driver, without using the accelerator. "Once you've selected the speed, you can take your foot off the accelerator and the vehicle will cruise at that speed," a multinational automobile manufacturer explains.

Bhavish Aggarwal posted his reaction to the video on X, formerly known as Twitter. He retweeted a post of one social media user who had shared the video on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Guy returning home after wife said on the phone "ghar aao, batati hun fir!," said the post on X.

Bhavish Aggarwal then reshared the post and said, "Thinking of charging a subscription fee for cruise control after seeing this."

Several other users reacted to the video saying, "Wondering if my car's GPS can be on a vacation of its own!" Another X user said, "It seems the scooter is remote operated and the remote is with wife." Another user reacted saying, “Auto-pilot mode". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till now, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has remained the CEO of the company and managed its cab business along with e-scooters verticals. He is an alumni of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

In November 2022, Ola Electric reported crossing the production of 1,00,000 vehicle unit. The company then aimed to touch cumulative production of 10 lakh units by November 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola Future Factory is claimed to be the world’s largest two wheeler factory. The integrated facility spread over 500 acres in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. The factory was setup in 2021.

Ola Electric Mobility recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu government at Chennai Secretariat. The company aims to establish a 20 GW battery manufacturing facility in the state to produce its four-wheeler electric vehicles.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.