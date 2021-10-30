Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal responds to Rajiv Bajaj's OATS comment with a re-tweet1 min read . 05:34 PM IST
- Bajaj claimed that the EV startup business is a cash-burn model and that the established businesses in the auto industry follow a cash model
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The war of words between automotive industry giants has taken a new twist. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal did not directly respond to MD of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj's comment. However, he did re-tweet a comment that mocked Rajiv's claim.
The war of words between automotive industry giants has taken a new twist. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal did not directly respond to MD of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj's comment. However, he did re-tweet a comment that mocked Rajiv's claim.
Earlier, Rajiv Bajaj, in a comment said that “I am going to bet on BET- Bajaj, (Royal) Enfield and TVS. They are champions and they have a proven track record." He further said, “We are champions and champions eats OATS (Ola, Ather, Tork Motors and SmartE) for breakfast."
Earlier, Rajiv Bajaj, in a comment said that “I am going to bet on BET- Bajaj, (Royal) Enfield and TVS. They are champions and they have a proven track record." He further said, “We are champions and champions eats OATS (Ola, Ather, Tork Motors and SmartE) for breakfast."
Bajaj claimed that the EV startup business is a cash-burn model and that the established businesses in the auto industry follow a cash model.
The managing director of the Bajaj Auto took shots at the startup's business model by claiming that they launch their products in 2021 but the buyer gets it in 2022. He claimed that Ola the company respects startups like Ola but it still needs to produce and sell its products.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!