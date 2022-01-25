Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says an electric car could be the next

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bhavish Aggarwal knows how to keep people engaged to its electric venture. The CEO of Ola has yet again hinted that the mobility company might venture into the electric four-wheeler segment. Replying to an Ola scooter buyer, Aggarwal wrote that his next car replacement could be an Ola electric car. He was responding to a Twitter user who had just purchased the Ola S1 e-scooter and already has a Tata Nexon EV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola has been in news since last year as it ventured into electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of two electric scooters; Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Both these scooters were well received by the users in India though they had to face issues with deliveries.

The Bengaluru-based ride hailing firm plans to take these scooters to European markets as well. These scooters are being made at its Tamil Nadu based FutureFactory.

For future expansion, Ola now aims to venture into electric car which could be a reality by the end of 2023.