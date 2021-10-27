Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has given us a sneak peek at the production process of the new Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro scooters. Ola Electric has announced that its women workforce on the shopfloor at the Ola Futurefactory is moving along in producing the Ola S1 scooter ahead of delivery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhavish Aggarwal, in his tweet, said, “Sneak peak of the scooters in production. The women at our Futurefactory are ramping up production fast!" {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Bhavish Aggarwal, in his tweet, said, "Sneak peak of the scooters in production. The women at our Futurefactory are ramping up production fast!"

Ola Electric is planning to offer first test rides of its electric scooters, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, from November 10. The company will also resume bookings for the Ola electric scooters from November 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola CEO Aggarwal also recently announced the launch of the first Hypercharger of the company. He also took to Twitter to share the images of an Ola S1 electric scooter charging at Ola Electric's first Hypercharger.

The company aims to set up more than 1 lakh charging points under its Hypercharger network across 400 cities in India. The charging points will provide range of 75km with 18 minutes of charging, Ola claims.