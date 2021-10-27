Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares video of making of Ola Scooter ahead of deliveries

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares video of making of Ola Scooter ahead of deliveries

Ola electric scooters displayed during its launch at the Ola headquarters in Bangalore
1 min read . 01:25 PM IST Livemint

  • Ola CEO shared the video where the all-women workforce is seen assembling the Ola S1 scooters at the Futurefactory

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has given us a sneak peek at the production process of the new Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro scooters. Ola Electric has announced that its women workforce on the shopfloor at the Ola Futurefactory is moving along in producing the Ola S1 scooter ahead of delivery. 

Bhavish Aggarwal, in his tweet, said, “Sneak peak of the scooters in production. The women at our Futurefactory are ramping up production fast!"

Ola Electric is planning to offer first test rides of its electric scooters, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, from November 10. The company will also resume bookings for the Ola electric scooters from November 1.

Ola CEO Aggarwal also recently announced the launch of the first Hypercharger of the company. He also took to Twitter to share the images of an Ola S1 electric scooter charging at Ola Electric's first Hypercharger.

The company aims to set up more than 1 lakh charging points under its Hypercharger network across 400 cities in India. The charging points will provide range of 75km with 18 minutes of charging, Ola claims.

Aggarwal also shared visuals of his ride to the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru. 

