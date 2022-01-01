Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal to rekindle his old passion. Know what it is, why it’s important

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bhavish Aggarwal is all set to rekindle his old passion! The CEO of Ola tweeted his fond memories of riding bicycle on his Twitter page. The three pictured tweet mentions three years 2006, 2010 and 2022, but the catch is what we see in the New Year’s 2022 image. The cycle in 2022 frame sits in the backdrop of an electric socket which could be deciphered as Ola venturing into electric cycle segment in 2022, possibly. The chances are high and natural. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the first day of New Year, Bhavish tweeted, "This new year, decided to rekindle an old passion!" This could also be his New Year resolution as well, but we have all the right to guess now.

On the first day of New Year, Bhavish tweeted, "This new year, decided to rekindle an old passion!" This could also be his New Year resolution as well, but we have all the right to guess now.

The electric cycles segment is another very hot areas for the company to explore with very few players like Hero Lectro and Nexzu Mobility in the game.

The mobility firm is already in news for its electric scooters; Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, which are being delivered to its customers as we write this story. These scooters were launched in August last year having a price tag of ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom).