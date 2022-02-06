Ola CEO is planning a Futurefactory day. Read what it means

Ola CEO is planning a Futurefactory day. Read what it means1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
- The mobility firm is also going to invest $100 million in R&D facility in United Kingdom
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is planning a Futurefactory day next month. He tweeted this piece of information today with the overview of entire Futurefactory in the background. He will share more information soon, mentioned Aggarwal. The Futurrefactory situated in Tamil Nadu manufactures the Ola electric scooters; S1 and S1 Pro. This tweet could mean that Ola might be planning to add solar rooftop on this Futurefactory to provide power for the plant and cut down on bills.
Ola had already announced that production capacity has been ramped up to meet the demands for its electric scooters in the country.
Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based mobility firm has said that it is going to invest $100 million in R&D facility in United Kingdom to move towards other form factors of EV, and mainly a four wheeler. Bhavish shared the concept design of the planned ‘Ola e-car’.
Last month, Ola Electric said it has raised over USD 200 million (about ₹1,490.5 crore) from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others, valuing the electric vehicle maker at USD 5 billion.
