Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared a new image of Ola Electric scooter in almost all the colours it will be available in. The Ola Scooters in the image have been parked on different levels showcasing all the options.





In the image, we can see the Ola Scooter in nine different colour options which will be divided into different finishes as well. The company is expected to launch the Ola Scooter with three different paint schemes which include matte, metallic and pastel.

The Ola Scooter will be launched as early as this week on 15 August, Independence Day. The price of Ola Scooter and the driving range is expected to be disclosed on Sunday.





